Bill limits liability for smelly livestock operations

A bill to limit the financial liability of hog farms stinks if you ask state Rep. Garland Pierce, the senior member of Robeson County's five-member legislative delegation. House Bill 467, which has passed the House and is now moving through the state Senate, limits the civil penalty that can be sought by property owners that suffer nuisance from agricultural or forestry operations, including strong hog odors.

