Are those golf balls in the potatoes?...

Are those golf balls in the potatoes? A recall says that hash browns may be tainted

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

McCain Foods recalled two brands of its frozen Southern Style Hash Browns because they might have too much in common with golf balls. McCain's recalling Harris Teeter Southern Style Hash Browns and Roundy's Southern Style Hash Browns, both sold in 2-pound bags, after finding the products "may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials, that despite our stringent supply standards may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product," the recall notice said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar 31 CZars_R_US 3
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar '17 pot pie joe 49
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC