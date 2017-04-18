Are those golf balls in the potatoes? A recall says that hash browns may be tainted
McCain Foods recalled two brands of its frozen Southern Style Hash Browns because they might have too much in common with golf balls. McCain's recalling Harris Teeter Southern Style Hash Browns and Roundy's Southern Style Hash Browns, both sold in 2-pound bags, after finding the products "may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials, that despite our stringent supply standards may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product," the recall notice said.
