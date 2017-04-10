Airline Food Workers Protest Low Wages Amid 'Historic' Profits
Airline catering workers in the Washington, D.C., area rallied for higher wages on Wednesday. United isn't the only airline facing public criticism this week - airline food workers, who prepare meals served on flights, are protesting their low wages while they say the airlines are enjoying record profits.
