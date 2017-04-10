ADM introduces DHA-rich algal oil for...

ADM introduces DHA-rich algal oil for supplements and fortified foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company has expanded its Onavita product line with a new DHA algal oil, produced from a high-quality, reliable US algae supply. The oil can be used in a wide range of dietary supplements and fortified food products, including traditional supplements, gel caps & gummies to toddler nutrition, beverages & dairy products, and more, said the company in a release.

