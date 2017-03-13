Workiva Helps Smithfield Foods Centralize Internal Controls
"Before Wdesk , access to SOX work papers and testing results was restricted to requests via email," said Heather Allen, Director of Derivative Accounting and Compliance with Smithfield Foods. Now, Allen and her colleagues use Wdesk to manage SOX compliance across multiple locations.
