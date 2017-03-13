What's Next for Travel Ban 2.0
Slate senior legal correspondent Dahlia Lithwick walks us through the next steps for Donald Trump's revised travel ban. Some judges may not use Trump's campaign rhetoric in their rulings; however, "Every time Trump opens his mouth, he makes it harder," says Lithwick.
