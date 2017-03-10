Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
