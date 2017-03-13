Walters' insider trading defense hinges on U.S. government witness -lawyer
The lawyer defending Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters against insider trading charges said the U.S. government's key witness, former Dean Foods Co Chairman Tom Davis, turned on his client to win a sweetheart deal for himself. "The only thing Billy Walters is guilty of is being friends with and trusting Tom Davis," lawyer Barry Berke said in his opening argument to jurors in a trial in federal court in Manhattan Prosecutors say Davis passed confidential information about Dean Foods to Walters, allowing him to make more than $40 million in profits and avoided losses between 2008 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC