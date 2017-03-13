Walters' insider trading defense hinges on U.S. government witness -lawyer

The lawyer defending Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters against insider trading charges said the U.S. government's key witness, former Dean Foods Co Chairman Tom Davis, turned on his client to win a sweetheart deal for himself. "The only thing Billy Walters is guilty of is being friends with and trusting Tom Davis," lawyer Barry Berke said in his opening argument to jurors in a trial in federal court in Manhattan Prosecutors say Davis passed confidential information about Dean Foods to Walters, allowing him to make more than $40 million in profits and avoided losses between 2008 and 2014.

