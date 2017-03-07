USDA Says Tennessee Bird-Flu Strain Distinct From China Variety

A case of bird flu at a Tennessee farm has been identified as highly-pathogenic H7N9 avian influenza, while distinct from an infectious variety in China. The type is "a different virus and is genetically distinct" from China's H7N9 bird-flu strain that has sickened poultry and infected humans in Asia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement Tuesday.

