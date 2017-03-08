United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance
United Natural Foods, Inc. issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54.
