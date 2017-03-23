Unilever, Provident Financial, National Grid
Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including National Grid and Provident Financial, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Unilever NV : Barclays raises to overweight * Unilever Plc : Barclays raises to overweight * Provident Financial Plc : RBC raises to outperform from sector perform Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
