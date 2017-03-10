Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands: newspapers
Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources. The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017.
