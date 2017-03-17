Unicorns run wild! IPOs back in vogue...

Unicorns run wild! IPOs back in vogue -- for now

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CNN

Out with the old and in with the new? It's good if you're doing spring cleaning -- and apparently some investors are doing that with their portfolios too. , which helps customers like Coca-Cola, Spotify and Unilever manage their data, comes one day after luxury parka maker Canada Goose went public on the NYSE and soared more than 25%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC