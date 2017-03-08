Thousands of pigs die in Oklahoma wildfires at Smithfield Foods hog farm
Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc [SFII.UL] hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing an uncertain but potentially huge number of pigs, company and local officials said on Friday. "Several thousands were lost," said Luke Kanclerz, spokesman for the Oklahoma Forestry Services.
