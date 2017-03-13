The Soulfull Project seeks to ease food insecurity and equalize access to nutrients

Chicken soup may be good for the soul, but hot cereal can fill it, and those who are food insecure, at least if it comes from The Soulfull Project - a startup that launched this summer with a mission to wipe hunger off the map. The young company, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of The Campbell Soup Company but operates much like a cash-strapped startup, was created last year after four Campbell Soup employees saw firsthand the hardship of food insecurity.

