Tennessee Farm Working With Tyson Foods Finds Bird Flu
A strain of bird flu has been detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted to U.S. food giant Tyson Foods Inc., and the 73,500 birds will be culled to stop the virus from entering the food system, government and company officials said on Sunday.
