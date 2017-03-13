Tate & Lyle unveils upgraded Food Sys...

Tate & Lyle unveils upgraded Food Systems Global Innovation Centre in Germany

Tate & Lyle PLC, a leading global provider of speciality food ingredients and solutions, has unveiled its upgraded Food Systems Global Innovation Centre in Lbeck, Germany. In May 2016, Tate & Lyle's Food Systems facility in Lbeck was refocused as a site dedicated exclusively to innovation, applications and solutions expertise for customers of its global Food Systems business.

