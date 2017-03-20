Tate & Lyle teams up with Sweet Green Fields to widen stevia's reach
Tate & Lyle and Chinese stevia supplier Sweet Green Fields have signed an exclusive partnership to develop and distribute new stevia ingredients globally. Sweet Green Fields, which already supplies more than 18 stevia ingredients, will grow the leaves, extract, purify and manufacture the final stevia ingredients in its manufacturing facility in China.
