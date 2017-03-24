Sysco Names Ajoy Karna as Senior Vice...

Sysco Names Ajoy Karna as Senior Vice President International Foodservice Operations - Europe

Sysco Corporation today announced that Ajoy H. Karna has been named senior vice president, international foodservice operations - Europe, effective April 17, 2017. Karna will be responsible for Brakes Group, which encompasses Sysco's operations in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Sweden, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg.

