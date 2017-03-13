Sumitomo highlights business growth at Bushy Park Barbados

From the giant Japanese Sumitomo Corporation, parent company of Mazda, through local motor dealerships, motor sport enthusiasts and leisure organisations to a growing number of tourists, Bushy Park Barbados is fast expanding its business profile. After nine months of redevelopment, the facility re-launched with Top Gear Festival Barbados in May 2014, since when it has hosted the Race Of Champions, Red Bull Global Rallycross and the Barbados Festival of Speed.

