Sumitomo highlights business growth at Bushy Park Barbados
From the giant Japanese Sumitomo Corporation, parent company of Mazda, through local motor dealerships, motor sport enthusiasts and leisure organisations to a growing number of tourists, Bushy Park Barbados is fast expanding its business profile. After nine months of redevelopment, the facility re-launched with Top Gear Festival Barbados in May 2014, since when it has hosted the Race Of Champions, Red Bull Global Rallycross and the Barbados Festival of Speed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC