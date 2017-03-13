Sumitomo highlights business growth a...

Sumitomo highlights business growth at Bushy Park Barbados

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bajan Reporter

From the giant Japanese Sumitomo Corporation, parent company of Mazda, through local motor dealerships, motor sport enthusiasts and leisure organisations to a growing number of tourists, Bushy Park Barbados is fast expanding its business profile. After nine months of redevelopment, the facility re-launched with Top Gear Festival Barbados in May 2014, since when it has hosted the Race Of Champions, Red Bull Global Rallycross and the Barbados Festival of Speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC