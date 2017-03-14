Smithfield Foods Donates 25,000 Pounds Of Food to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
Smithfield Foods will donate more than 25,000 pounds of protein to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Lowell as part of Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative. This donation provides more than 100,000 servings of protein, a staple of a well-balanced meal, to the Northwest Arkansas community, where one in four people face hunger every day.
