Sino-Japanese JV wins contract for Abu Dhabi solar power plant

The special-purpose company - owned by Marubeni , JinkoSolar and Adwea with a 60 per cent stake - will construct, own, operate and maintain the PV plant. Marubeni Corporation , a leading developer and operator of international power projects, said its joint venture with China's JinkoSolar Holding, has won a contract to develop a major photovoltaic power plant near the town of Sweihan in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

