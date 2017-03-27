Scott Stillwell to Lead Safety, Quality at Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale said Monday that Scott Stillwell has been promoted to senior vice president of food safety and quality assurance. In the role, Stillwell will lead the meat processor's global food safety and quality assurance programs.
