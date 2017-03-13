Sanderson Farms plans $200M poultry complex in ETX; facility could create 1,700 jobs
Sanderson Farms, Inc. has tentatively announced the construction of a new feed mill, hatchery, poultry processing plant and waste water treatment facility in Smith and Wood Counties. Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller expressed his support for the move, saying "Sanderson Farms couldn't have picked a better location than Texas to construct new facilities."
