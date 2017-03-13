Rudi's new bread baked from California wheat

LAKE SUCCESS, NEW YORK, U.S. Rudi's Organic Bakery is introducing two new bread varieties launched in partnership with Community Grains, an Oakland, California, U.S., whole wheat milling company. The new varieties, Whole Wheat Bread made with Sacramento Valley Whole Grain Flour and Whole Wheat Bread made with Hungry Hollow Whole Grain Flour, were announced by Hain Celestial, which is featuring 75 new products at Natural Products Expo West 2017 in Anaheim, California, U.S. Boulder, Colorado, U.S.-based Rudi's said the Hungry Hollow variety is made from hard white spring wheat grown by sixth generation farmer Fritz Durst in Hungry Hollow from Capay, California.

