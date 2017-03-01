RPT-Macquarie to buy Cargill's global oil business -sources
Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year. Terms of the deal have been agreed upon, but the integration could take several weeks or longer, one of the sources said.
