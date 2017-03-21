Riviana Foods Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Certain Manufacturing Date And ...
The affected Ronzoni Thin Spaghetti cartons do not declare the allergen "egg", which is an ingredient in the egg fettuccine product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
