Pilgrim's asking $1M for old processing plant

7 hrs ago

If Athens is to purchase and demolish a dilapidated former chicken-processing plant in the heart of the city, it could cost taxpayers more than city officials hoped. Mayor Ronnie Marks said Pilgrim's Pride Corp. is asking for more than $1 million for the property, which city officials say likely needs environmental cleanup.

