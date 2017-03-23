NZMP Gold Whole Milk Powder for Uht Launches
Designed specifically for UHT beverages, the new product gives manufacturers longer production runs over standard milk powders, as well as cleaner labelling on their final product and consistent shelf life stability. The product offers superior UHT stability and consistent product performance in the process and the formulation.
