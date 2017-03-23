New York State Teachers Retirement Sy...

New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1,377,000 Stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period.

