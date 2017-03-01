New York Replaces Kellogg School Breakfasts With Organic Startup Brand
The ongoing trend toward healthy and organic food over processed food from the national brands gained further momentum this week after New York City public schools made a big change. According to The New York Times, the New York City public school system quietly replaced Kellogg Company 's breakfast items with breakfast cereals from Back to the Roots, a small upstart food company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC