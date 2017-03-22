More on ConAgra Foods' FQ3

ConAgra Foods reports net sales declined 4.8% in FQ3 primarily as a result of volume declines associated with the Company's actions to build a higher quality revenue base. Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $849.8M ; Refrigerated & Frozen: $666.4M ; International: $205.2M ; Foodservice: $259.8M .

