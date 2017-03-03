JinkoSolar to build solar plant in Ab...

JinkoSolar to build solar plant in Abu Dhabi

1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd, the world's largest solar panel producer by shipments, will join force with Japan's Marubeni Corporation and the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Company to develop one of the world's largest photovoltaic power plants in Abu Dhabi. The Sweihan project, a 1,177MW PV power plant in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will not only be vast in size, but will also see its power price being one of the lowest ever achieved by a utility scale project globally under a 25-year power purchase agreement, the company said.

