Jim Turner to rebrand John McClaren Chevrolet in McGregor
Jim Turner, a longtime Baylor University benefactor who grew Dr Pepper/Seven Up Bottlling Group into a national success story and owns a share of the Texas Rangers baseball team, has bought a Chevrolet dealership in McGregor that soon will bear his name. Turner, 70, lives in Dallas but has strong ties to Waco, having served on the Baylor Board of Regents and owned Dr Pepper franchises in Waco, Dallas and Houston.
