J&J wins fourth trial in talc product liability lawsuits

Read more: Reuters

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in its favor in the fourth trial to arise out of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer. The jury sided with Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by Tennessee resident Nora Daniels, who alleged that she used J&J Baby Powder for 36 years and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013.

