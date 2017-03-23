J&J latest to suspend ads from YouTube over offensive videos

U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson became the latest company to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos. Wireless carriers Verizon and AT&T said on Wednesday they would suspend digital advertising on YouTube, joining a list of well-known British brands such as retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc deserting Alphabet Inc's Google.

