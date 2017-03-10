J&J and Bayer's Xarelto cuts recurrence of dangerous blood clots in study
Longer-term use of the oral blood thinner Xarelto significantly cut the risk of recurrence of potentially life-threatening blood clots with no additional major bleeding compared with low-dose aspirin in patients at elevated risk, according to data presented on Saturday. Researchers said the results could change treatment of patients who have suffered dangerous blood clots known as venous thromboembolisms .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC