Independent milk farmers face depooling fight

Independent dairy farmers could be facing a fight as the nation's largest dairy cooperative explores ways to pay less for their milk. Dairy Farmers of America Inc., the co-op that also delivers milk to market for nonmembers through subsidiary Dairy Marketing Services, last month backed off its request to use a federal law provision granting flexibility to sell milk for a lower price, and also pay less to farmers who produce it.

