In a China Trade War, U.S. Meat Looks...

In a China Trade War, U.S. Meat Looks Like Dog Food an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bloomberg

As Donald Trump's campaign threats of a trade war with China loom over American industry, executives are left to determine how they might navigate that conflict. For the U.S. meat industry, the answer might be snoring softly next to the food bowl in your kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC