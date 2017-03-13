Hershey Appoints Mary Beth West as Vice President
The Hershey Company has appointed Mary Beth West as their senior vice president and chief growth officer. In this new role, she will be overseeing the company growth's strategy and will help make decisions about acquisitions and mergers.
