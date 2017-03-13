Head of French retailer Vivarte says has reached deal on debt
Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, in talks to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros of debt, has sealed a deal with its lenders, chairman and chief executive Patrick Puy told French newspaper Les Echos. Vivarte, which has put up several of its brands for sale under the restructuring, could announce the sale of its Pataugas shoe brand to a private investor within two weeks, he added.
