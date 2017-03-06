Hain Celestial: Taming The Tension While We Wait For Financials - And Perhaps A Takeover
HAIN has been unable to produce financial statements for nearly a year, leaving nervous investors flying blind and prompting an SEC investigation into its reporting practices. Nevertheless, an analysis of HAIN's past reports show no indication of cash flow problems and the company continues to operate in an attractive segment of the food industry.
