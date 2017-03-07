General Mills boosts eco-friendly grain Kernza
In this undated photo provided by The Land Institute of Salina, Kan., technician John Mai checks wheat crosses in the institute's greenhouse. On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, General Mills announced partnerships with The Land Institute and the University of Minnesota to help commercialize Kernza, a wild relative of wheat, and to incorporate the grain into cereals and snacks under its Cascadian Farm organic brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC