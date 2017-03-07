General Mills boosts eco-friendly grain Kernza

In this undated photo provided by The Land Institute of Salina, Kan., technician John Mai checks wheat crosses in the institute's greenhouse. On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, General Mills announced partnerships with The Land Institute and the University of Minnesota to help commercialize Kernza, a wild relative of wheat, and to incorporate the grain into cereals and snacks under its Cascadian Farm organic brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.