Gambler loses bid to dismiss insider trading case after FBI leaks

A federal judge has rejected Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters' bid to dismiss criminal insider trading charges after an FBI agent admitted to leaking details about the probe to reporters. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Walters failed to show he was prejudiced by the leaks, and that their "limited effect" on the complex probe into Walters' alleged illegal conduct weighed against dismissal.

