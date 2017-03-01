Gambler loses bid to dismiss insider trading case after FBI leaks
A federal judge has rejected Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters' bid to dismiss criminal insider trading charges after an FBI agent admitted to leaking details about the probe to reporters. In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Walters failed to show he was prejudiced by the leaks, and that their "limited effect" on the complex probe into Walters' alleged illegal conduct weighed against dismissal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC