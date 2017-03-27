FT Health: Food industry urged to cut sugar
A consumer backlash against sugar, salt and artificial ingredients is putting pressure on the food business to respond to public health concerns. "There's probably more change today than at any time in my history in the industry," Kellogg chief John Bryant told investors recently.
