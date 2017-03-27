Freon leak at Kellogg HQ sends 23 to area hospitals
Nearly two dozen persons had to be taken to nearby hospitals late Wednesday morning following a freon leak in the kitchen area at the Kellogg Company world headquarters in Battle Creek. City of Battle Creek spokesperson Jessica Vanderkolk says 23 people were exposed and had to be checked out as a precautionary measure.
