Former asylum seeker guilty of 'twisted' double murder of elderly Suffolk couple
In a statement read outside court, Mr and Mrs Stuart's family added: 'To the twisted individual who committed this wicked crime: we hope you spend the rest of your miserable existence reflecting on the utter senselessness and brutality of what you did to two innocent people, and that maybe one day you will find the moral courage to tell us where mum is so that we may give her and our family some final peace'. Mr Stuart, a retired Tate & Lyle sugar factory worker, and his wife were last seen alive on May 29 a year ago when they were filmed on CCTV visiting Goodies farm shop in Pulham Market near Diss, Norfolk, around six miles from their home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Orpheum
|48
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC