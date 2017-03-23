Fonterra's Australian Business is on Track

The Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd announced its half-year results for its global operations, posting a NZD$418 million net profit after tax, up two per cent. Fonterra Australia has contributed to this overall result which RenA© says comes on the back of "all the hard work with our turnaround, making sure we're focussing on areas where we have a clear advantage.

