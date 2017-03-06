Fonterra payout forecast paired back
Economists have pared back their forecasts for Fonterra Cooperative Group's milk payout to its farmer shareholders for the current season after dairy prices tumbled in the overnight GlobalDairyTrade auction. Last month, Fonterra kept its forecast farmgate payout at $6 per kilogram of milk solids, citing the rebalancing of demand and supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC