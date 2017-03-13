Fonterra given discretion over accepting new conversions
Fonterra Cooperative Group will get to choose whether to accept supply from new dairy conversions from the 2018/19 season in new legislation governing the country's biggest company. Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy today tabled the Dairy Industry Restructuring Amendment Bill in Parliament, which will give Fonterra discretion to accept shareholder applications from new dairy conversions, although the move wouldn't come in as early as Guy foreshadowed in a discussion paper last year.
